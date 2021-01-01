Lebanese Gold Sikarillo 1g
by Sitka GoldWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
An indulgent innovation rooted in the mystical tradition of hash. Our Sikarillo™ is a .5g whole flower joint ‘glued’ with hash oil, and wrapped in a .5g thinly rolled sheet of Sitka® Lebanese Gold dry shift hashish. Whether you enjoy it on special occasions, share it with friends, or reward yourself at the end of the day, Sikarillo is an intense experience worth savoring. Gold features a mix of sativa varieties and is made to burn akin to incense to provide a longer, more enjoyable experience.
About this brand
Sitka Gold
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.