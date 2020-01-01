 Loading…

Apple Tartz

by Six Labs

About this product

Apple Tartz, bred by Clearwater Genetics, is a cross between the ever-so-popular Runtz with Apple Fritter, another Northern California strain. Runtz is a very popular strain from the well known and established Cookies Fam. The Cookies Fam is based in the Bay Area and has grown some of the most famous and iconic strains, most notably, the original GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies), now known as GSC or simply “Cookies” to avoid conflict with the organization of the same name. Almost everything the Cookies Fam puts out is a hit, and Runtz is no different. It’s well-hyped, but there’s substance there, as the seeds are rare and not generally available. The taste is sweet and makes for the perfect dessert strain. The THC is moderate, but the high is pleasant.

About this brand

Six Labs Logo
Six Labs is where the science of cannabis and the art of cultivation comes together. At our cultivation lab in Chesaning, Michigan, we cultivate all our own cannabis with a complete focus on quality and precision, and passion for advanced research, development, and technology.

