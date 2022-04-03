Apple Tartz - This refreshing hybrid cross of Runtz x Apple Fritter, redolent of crisp Granny Smith and sweet Honeycrisp, is sure to dazzle. Sour and tart, sharp and enlivening, evocative of those enormous perfectly green, perfectly ripened apples of your childhood - crisp and invigorating. Though like most, the metaphoric apple doesn't fall far from either side of the tree here - the Apple Tartz has a surprising sweetness that lingers for only a second, lent by the Runtz. As well, the melding of these two flavor profiles produces a diesel/gas overtone that is zesty and refreshing - and a soft floral note that keeps you guessing and tasting - no flavor profile is left out here. Energizing and uplifting, but smooth and focused, the Apple Tartz feels true hybrid, with the high taking an ever so slight sativa tilt at times. Have it for breakfast.



“"An apple a day keeps the...” Oh, alright, you get it!