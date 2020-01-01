About this product

The cannabis strain Granddaddy Purple (aka Grand Daddy Purps, or GDP) is an indica that emits a sweet berry fragrance and leaves consumers with a grape aftertaste. It’s a striking strain, with deep and dark purple buds surrounded by bright orange hairs and a plethora of white trichomes. To say that Granddaddy Purple buds are stunning would be a gross understatement. There’s a reason why GDP has become one of the most famous purple colored cannabis strains in the United States, idolized for its vibrant shades and exotic candy-like aroma. Its parents are both indica strains: Purple Urkle and Big Bud. This strain is exceptionally similar to Grape Ape, and legend has it the two could be the same. However, it was first developed in 2003 by Ken Estes in California when he decided to create a new and remarkable indica using two strains that were already renowned for their effects. It’s best to consume this strain at night. It’s an excellent choice to aid sleep and ease tension in the body. This strain relieves restless leg syndrome for a comfortable night’s rest and elevates appetite.