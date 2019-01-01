 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Harmonize THC-Free CBD Oil 300-3000mg

by Skara

$60.00MSRP

Harmonize THC Free CBD Oil is a worry-free oil that delivers pure CBD to your body fast. With subtle notes of orange and lemon zest, and lightly sweetened with agave, it’s a gratifying and gentle, yet effective way to take advantage of the wonders of CBD. Rub several drops onto your skin for warm, vibrant, balanced skin or drop some of this versatile, food-safe oil under your tongue for 15-30 seconds then swallow. Harmonize contains vitamin-E rich sunflower oil and hemp extracts to bring you back into alignment. Prepare to feel the natural balancing influence on your healthy skin, joints, muscle function and promote a calm, positive state of mind.* Ingredients: Organic Hemp Seed Oil, Organic Blue Agave, Vitamin-E Oil, Organic Orange Oil, Organic Lemon Oil, 99% CBD Isolate

High-quality, all natural CBD self-care and skincare