Zkittlemints

by SKöRD

About this product

One of our favorite breeders and friends, SinCity Seeds, absolutely delivered with this incredible strain. Taking the hash favorite Zkittlez and hitting it with his prized SinMint Cookies to deliver one of the most beautiful strains we have ever had the pleasure of growing. The best thing about it too is that it delivers beyond expectation in the nose and flavor. Sweet grapefruit on the inhale and finishing with creamy gas on the exhale. We promise the hype is real!

OGscoochyWallis

100/100, my god, skörd’s buds seemed like they harvested yesterday, beautiful buds. Color is a nice purple dark green covered in frost. It is so fresh moist and sticky. The first whiff you get a fuck you of pure wronch, but then the sweet undertones are so forgiving I just keep smelling it. The flavor is just pure delicious zkittle nectar, with some skunk. The first inhale was so smooth I thought it was Jesus’s nut, on god I could hear better after the hit and felt Smooth and ready to go, this shit has to be laced. I want a lifetime supply

goazgreenmedzprop203

Man... where to start... I was able to taste the mints at the beginning and the zkittle came in at the exhale. Both created a new type of trep flavor that was amazing!!!

About this brand

Founded in 2015, SKöRD is a cannabis producer/processor operating out of Battle Ground, Washington. We produce all our product out of a 7200 sq. ft indoor facility that we built from the ground up to not only produce the best quality cannabis possible but also the cleanest. Our approach to cultivation emphasizes the excellence, adaptability, and diversity of well-grown cannabis. Our strains are selected in-house and are exclusive to SKöRD. We prize rigor in process and product above all things, always striving to create the highest standards possible and elevate consumer expectations. Above all, we are cannabis purists and connoisseurs; we grow what we love, hand-crafted and clean, we produce what we want to experience, preserved and showcased. We do it this way for ourselves, but the ultimate reward is sharing it with other enthusiasts who, like us, have a profound appreciation for extraordinary unadulterated cannabis