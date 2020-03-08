Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
One of our favorite breeders and friends, SinCity Seeds, absolutely delivered with this incredible strain. Taking the hash favorite Zkittlez and hitting it with his prized SinMint Cookies to deliver one of the most beautiful strains we have ever had the pleasure of growing. The best thing about it too is that it delivers beyond expectation in the nose and flavor. Sweet grapefruit on the inhale and finishing with creamy gas on the exhale. We promise the hype is real!
on March 8th, 2020
100/100, my god, skörd’s buds seemed like they harvested yesterday, beautiful buds. Color is a nice purple dark green covered in frost. It is so fresh moist and sticky. The first whiff you get a fuck you of pure wronch, but then the sweet undertones are so forgiving I just keep smelling it. The flavor is just pure delicious zkittle nectar, with some skunk. The first inhale was so smooth I thought it was Jesus’s nut, on god I could hear better after the hit and felt Smooth and ready to go, this shit has to be laced. I want a lifetime supply
on November 26th, 2019
Man... where to start... I was able to taste the mints at the beginning and the zkittle came in at the exhale. Both created a new type of trep flavor that was amazing!!!