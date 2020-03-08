Founded in 2015, SKöRD is a cannabis producer/processor operating out of Battle Ground, Washington. We produce all our product out of a 7200 sq. ft indoor facility that we built from the ground up to not only produce the best quality cannabis possible but also the cleanest. Our approach to cultivation emphasizes the excellence, adaptability, and diversity of well-grown cannabis. Our strains are selected in-house and are exclusive to SKöRD. We prize rigor in process and product above all things, always striving to create the highest standards possible and elevate consumer expectations. Above all, we are cannabis purists and connoisseurs; we grow what we love, hand-crafted and clean, we produce what we want to experience, preserved and showcased. We do it this way for ourselves, but the ultimate reward is sharing it with other enthusiasts who, like us, have a profound appreciation for extraordinary unadulterated cannabis