 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Terp Smoothie Pre-Roll 1g

Terp Smoothie Pre-Roll 1g

by Sky Cannabis

Write a review
Sky Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Terp Smoothie Pre-Roll 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The Smoothie high, like its name suggests, is characterized by a smooth balance of cerebral and physical effects. Smoothie is an indica dominant hybrid (70% indica/30% sativa) strain created through a cross of the insanely delicious Blueberry X Somango strains.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Sky Cannabis Logo