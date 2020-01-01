Wizard Punch Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Curio Wellness
1 piece
$7.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
The Smoothie high, like its name suggests, is characterized by a smooth balance of cerebral and physical effects. Smoothie is an indica dominant hybrid (70% indica/30% sativa) strain created through a cross of the insanely delicious Blueberry X Somango strains.
Be the first to review this product.