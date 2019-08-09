 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition

SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition

by SkyBlue Vapor™

Skip to Reviews
4.836
SkyBlue Vapor™ Vaping Vape Pens SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition

$99.00MSRP

About this product

The SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe brings you the everything you need to enjoy Concentrates, Herbs, and Essential Oils. Our multi-functional pen allows you to easily switch out atomizers, depending upon what you are vaping. We have included 5 of our high end model atomizers in this package to give you the full SkyBlue Vapor™ experience! Watch vapor form with the powerful dual coil atomizer in the glass globe. Taste every terp™ with the full ceramic plate atomizer. Relax and enjoy your favorite formulas in our pyrex glass essential oil atomizer. With everything included, there is a little something for everyone! Our pen is our passion and we have thoroughly tested every aspect our products.

36 customer reviews

Show all
4.836

write a review

calileafgirl23

Everything I need from my pen and more

from SkyBlue Vapor™on August 20th, 2019

Thank you for the kind words! Here is a coupon code for 5% off your next order : leafly420

denvahnuggets_5

“Low temp = longer lasting carts, highly would recommend”

j_pburger3

I hadn’t heard of SkyBlue until Leafly but they are a great brand that focuses on small batch quality, affordable prices and great customer service. 10/10”

About this strain

Sour Diesel

Sour Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.

About this brand

SkyBlue Vapor™ Logo
Our low temperature vapes keep everything nice and cool. Cooler functioning temperatures allow you to save your stash, take more hits, and “Taste Every Terp™”. Combine this with our compact design and you have a discreetly operating pen that is virtually smell proof! The entire SkyBlue Vapor™ product line is hand assembled and quality assured right here in the USA! Our strict quality assurance process verifies that your pen is in perfect condition upon receiving, assembly, and once more before it reaches your door!