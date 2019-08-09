calileafgirl23
on August 9th, 2019
Everything I need from my pen and more
from SkyBlue Vapor™on August 20th, 2019
Thank you for the kind words! Here is a coupon code for 5% off your next order : leafly420
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe brings you the everything you need to enjoy Concentrates, Herbs, and Essential Oils. Our multi-functional pen allows you to easily switch out atomizers, depending upon what you are vaping. We have included 5 of our high end model atomizers in this package to give you the full SkyBlue Vapor™ experience! Watch vapor form with the powerful dual coil atomizer in the glass globe. Taste every terp™ with the full ceramic plate atomizer. Relax and enjoy your favorite formulas in our pyrex glass essential oil atomizer. With everything included, there is a little something for everyone! Our pen is our passion and we have thoroughly tested every aspect our products.
on August 9th, 2019
Everything I need from my pen and more
Thank you for the kind words! Here is a coupon code for 5% off your next order : leafly420
on August 7th, 2019
“Low temp = longer lasting carts, highly would recommend”
on August 5th, 2019
I hadn’t heard of SkyBlue until Leafly but they are a great brand that focuses on small batch quality, affordable prices and great customer service. 10/10”
Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.