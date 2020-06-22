 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Get local results

Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Delta 8 THC Gummies (25mg)

Delta 8 THC Gummies (25mg)

by Skyhio

Write a review
Skyhio Edibles Candy Delta 8 THC Gummies (25mg)
Skyhio Edibles Candy Delta 8 THC Gummies (25mg)

$29.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

These tasty gummies pack a serious punch. Each bag holds 16 delta-8 infused pieces at 25 mg each, for 400 total mg of delta-8 per bag. Delta 8 THC Gummy Product Description Amount: 16 x 25 mg gummies per pack Container: Mylar Bags Ingredients: Hemp Extract, Sugar, Corn Syrup, Gelatin, Pectin, Citric Acid, Natural Flavoring and Coloring, Sodium Citrate. Gluten-Free Extraction Material: Hemp ∆9THC Content: None detected Warning: These gummies may melt when heated. For best results, store below room temperature.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Skyhio Logo
Skyhio is an affordable way to shop premium Delta 8 THC products. We are best known for for our line of delicious and powerful Delta 8 THC vape cartridges, featuring flavors such as bubblegum, cherry pie, and wedding cake.