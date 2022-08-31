About this product
These tasty gummies pack a serious punch. Each bag holds 16 delta-8 infused pieces at 25 mg each, for 400 total mg of delta-8 per bag.
Delta 8 THC Gummy Product Description
Amount: 16 x 25 mg gummies per pack
Container: Mylar Bags
Ingredients: Hemp Extract, Sugar, Corn Syrup, Gelatin, Pectin, Citric Acid, Natural Flavoring and Coloring, Sodium Citrate. Gluten-Free
Extraction Material: Hemp
∆9THC Content: None detected
Warning: These gummies may melt when heated. For best results, store below room temperature.
Delta 8 THC Gummy Product Description
Amount: 16 x 25 mg gummies per pack
Container: Mylar Bags
Ingredients: Hemp Extract, Sugar, Corn Syrup, Gelatin, Pectin, Citric Acid, Natural Flavoring and Coloring, Sodium Citrate. Gluten-Free
Extraction Material: Hemp
∆9THC Content: None detected
Warning: These gummies may melt when heated. For best results, store below room temperature.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Skyhio
Skyhio is an affordable way to shop premium Delta 8 THC products. We are best known for for our line of delicious and powerful Delta 8 THC vape cartridges, featuring flavors such as bubblegum, cherry pie, and wedding cake.