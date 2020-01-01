About this product

The First Book to Bring Together Spa, Cannabis, and Herbal Healing The Cannabis Spa at Home contains more than seventy-five cannabis spa recipes free of preservatives and major allergens that can be prepared in the home kitchen or professional spa with wholesome herbal ingredients. Cannabis spa isn’t new—cannabis has been used for thousands of years for external use in the traditional health practices of Eastern cultures. In locations where cannabis has renewed legal status today, cannabis spa potions such as lotions, salves, poultices, scrubs, and baths are being rediscovered as a healthy alternative for managing pain, soothing irritated skin, and enhancing the spa experience. In The Cannabis Spa at Home, you’ll discover which spa preparations provide local healing—and which have potential for a more euphoric experience. You’ll also learn how to make: Refrigerated and shelf-stable cannabis lotions, creams, balms, and masks Emulsions, cannabis base oils, cannabis herbal poultices, aromatherapy essence water, cannabis bath salts, and foot and hand soaks Edible treats such as luscious spa nosh, hemp smoothies, and cannabis bhang