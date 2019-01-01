About this product
Ready-made GUAVA DAWG PRESSITIN strain labels, available to fit all PRESSITIN (self-seal tins) sizes. If you require your labels made to a certain size, please contact us. For bespoke designs, please check out our design section. Printed on High-Quality Gloss Vinyl Same day shipping before 12 pm Sent Via Royal Mail First Class Signed For SLAPSTA watermarks removed before print For a list of compatible packaging, click here Small adjustments (logo added, text/color change free!) Please leave a note if you would like some adjustments making.
About this strain
Stardawg Guava
Stardawg Guava won first place for “Best Sativa” at the 2012 Denver Cannabis Cup. This strain hits the consumer square between the eyes with uplifting sativa stimulation and then cascades over the body with a subtle, vibrating warmth. Its aroma is mild but doesn’t lack nuance, expressing notes of pine, cheese, and tartness. A latent chemical flavor rolls off the palate with a clean, earthy finish. Enjoy this strain to relieve stress, mute depression, and curb minor physical aches and pains.