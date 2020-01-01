 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
THC Weed-o-ritos 100mg

by Small Batch Maine

Small Batch Maine Edibles Snack Foods THC Weed-o-ritos 100mg

About this product

Weed-o-ritos are a dusted tortilla chip that just so happens to also be dusted with THC. 100mg of THC per whole bag. Very easy to eat the whole bag! Made from our friends at Small Batch in Lewiston, Maine. Currently have Nacho.

About this brand

