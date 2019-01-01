 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Dabbing
  4. Nails & attachments
  5. Ceramic Dual Honey Bucket Nail by Got Nail?

Ceramic Dual Honey Bucket Nail by Got Nail?

by Smoketokes

Write a review
Smoketokes Dabbing Nails & Attachments Ceramic Dual Honey Bucket Nail by Got Nail?

$12.95MSRP

About this product

Ceramic Dual 14/18mm Honey Bucket Nail by Got Nail? 14mm & 18mm Available in Male & Female

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Smoketokes Logo
Located in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles, Smoke Tokes is an international distributor and wholesaler of smoking and vaping products. We sell wholesale smoke shop and dispensary supplies. Since 2009 we have been providing the best deals while aiming for great customer service and satisfaction along with fast shipping!