Smoketokes

Get a Good Puff for your Good Stuff

About Smoketokes

Located in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles, Smoke Tokes is an international distributor and wholesaler of smoking and vaping products. We sell wholesale smoke shop and dispensary supplies. Since 2009 we have been providing the best deals while aiming for great customer service and satisfaction along with fast shipping!

Concentrate storage

Dab & oil rigs

Nails & attachments

Rolling trays

Tools & accessories

Available in

United States, California