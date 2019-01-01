 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Apparel
  4. Other apparel
  5. Fresh Baked Apron

Fresh Baked Apron

by Smokies Toke Couture

Write a review
Smokies Toke Couture Apparel Other Apparel Fresh Baked Apron

$34.00MSRP

About this product

Full length heavyweight 7.5 Oz. apron with 2 pockets Pine / forest green with ivory ink Twill fabric, cotton/poly 1-inch wide neck strap with sewn-on buckle for adjustable fit. 22"W x 30"L The straps measuring from one end to the other, and across the front of the apron are 70" total.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Smokies Toke Couture Logo
Handmade Cannabis Inspired Gifts and Jewelry. Established 2012. We design, craft, and curate elevated cannabis accessories. We specialize in cannabis wedding accessories and bud bar displays. Follow us on instagram & FB @smokiestokecouture and shop at http://www.smokiestoke.com/