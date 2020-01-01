 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Blackberry Delta-8 & 9 1:1 Fruit Chews - OK

by Smokiez Edibles

NEW! Smokiez™ Blackberry Delta-8 & 9 1:1 Fruit Chews are NOT YOUR AVERAGE GUMMY™ ;) These delicious fruit chews are a tasty and satisfying way for your customers to medicate! They are also Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free, and contain NO High Fructose Corn Syrup. Each of our mouth watering fruit chews contain 10 mg of Delta-8 THC and 10 mg of Delta-9 THC, and made with our high clarity cannabis distillate for great taste. There are 10 pieces per package with a total of 200 mg active Delta-8 & 9 THC per package. SO... WHAT IS DELTA-8-THC? As defined by the National Cancer Institute (NIH), Delta-8-THC can be defined as: “An analogue of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) with antiemetic, anxiolytic, appetite-stimulating, analgesic, and neuroprotective properties. [Delta-8-THC] binds to the cannabinoid G-protein coupled receptor CB1, located in the central nervous system… This agent exhibits a lower psychotropic potency than [delta-9-THC], the primary form of THC found in cannabis.” According to NIH, Delta-8-THC has been shown to be Antiemetic (preventing nausea), Anxiolytic (used to reduce anxiety), Analgesic (acting to relieve pain), and Neuroprotective (Serving to protect nerve cells). For more information on Delta-8-THC and active clinical trials, please visit: https://www.cancer.gov/publications/dictionaries/cancer-drug/def/delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol

About this brand

Smokiez Edibles creates World Class Cannabis products that are available in Oregon, Washington, California, Oklahoma and Maine. Our company is committed to the highest quality Edibles that offers a great taste made with our proprietary High Clarity Extract™. Keep your eyes out for our new CBD line of wellness products helping people and their loved ones live happier, healthier lives. Smokiez CBD products are available online and ship to all 50 US States! Visit www.smokiezcbd.com today