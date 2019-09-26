Smokiez Edibles
Is this your brand?
Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.claim your brand
About Smokiez Edibles
Smokiez™ creates World Class Cannabis products that are available in both Oregon and Washington State. Our company is committed to the highest quality Edibles that offers a great taste made with our proprietary High Clarity Extract™. Keep your eyes out for our new CBD line of wellness products helping people and their loved ones live happier, healthier lives.
Candy
Available in
United States, California, Washington, Oregon