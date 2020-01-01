 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blackberry Fruit Chews 50mg 10-pack

by Smokiez Edibles

Smokiez Edibles Edibles Candy Blackberry Fruit Chews 50mg 10-pack

About this product

Serving Size: 1 gummy (5 mg THC) Servings per Container: 10 * Gluten-Free * Dairy-Free * Vegan * No High Fructose Corn Syrup * * Contains Soy; Manufactured in a facility that processes tree nuts* Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Pectin, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavoring, FD&C Red 3, Blue 1, Soy Lecithin, Cannabis extract (distillate)

About this brand

Smokiez™ creates World Class Cannabis products that are available in both Oregon and Washington State. Our company is committed to the highest quality Edibles that offers a great taste made with our proprietary High Clarity Extract™. Keep your eyes out for our new CBD line of wellness products helping people and their loved ones live happier, healthier lives.