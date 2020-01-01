About this product

Smokiez™ Sour Blue Raspberry Fruit Chews are NOT YOUR AVERAGE GUMMY™ These delicious Fruit Chews are a tasty and satisfying way for your customers to medicate! They are also Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free, and contain NO High Fructose Corn Syrup. Each of our mouth watering Fruit Chews contain 10 mg of THC, and made with our high clarity cannabis distillate for great taste. There is 1 piece per package with 10 mg active THC per package. Smokiez™ Fruit Chews come in 5 delicious flavors and have both sweet and sour flavor profiles that your customers are sure to love! * Contains Soy; Manufactured in a facility that processes tree nuts* Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Pectin, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavoring, FD&C Red 3, Blue 1, Soy Lecithin, Cannabis extract (distillate)