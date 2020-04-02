 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Tropical Fruit Syrup, 200mg CBD - OR

Tropical Fruit Syrup, 200mg CBD - OR

by Smokiez Edibles

Smokiez Edibles Edibles Condiments Tropical Fruit Syrup, 200mg CBD - OR

Smokiez Tropical Fruit flavored CBD Syrup is brand new and coming in hot! This pourable syrup is a delicious and easy way to accurately measure the amount of CBD you want to medicate with. Our flavorful syrups are Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free, and Non-GMO! Each 2 oz bottle contains 200 mg of our high clarity hemp CBD isolate to ensure that you get the best tasting product. Each syrup has 11 servings, coming out to about 20mg of CBD per serving. Our syrups come in five different flavors that customers are sure to love.

Smokiez Edibles creates World Class Cannabis products that are available in Oregon, Washington, California, Oklahoma and Maine. Our company is committed to the highest quality Edibles that offers a great taste made with our proprietary High Clarity Extract™. Keep your eyes out for our new CBD line of wellness products helping people and their loved ones live happier, healthier lives. Smokiez CBD products are available online and ship to all 50 US States! Visit www.smokiezcbd.com today