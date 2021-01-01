 Loading…

Holy Grail Diamonds

by Smoking Dragon Pharms, LLC.

About this product

A Camphene and Neroilidol dominant strain, has a good citrus aroma that will helps lower anxiety and cholesterol! A very smooth dab for even for the beginners! We are currently on low supply of this product! Total THC:82.92% Total Terpenes: 13.67% Total Cannabinoids: 95.52%

About this brand

Smoking Dragon Pharms, LLC. Logo
Here at Smoking Dragon Pharms, we aim to provide our clients with the best medicinal experience possible! We focus mainly on diamonds with an excellent terp profile to serve your needs!

