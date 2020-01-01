About this product
• Concentrate Container • Material: Silicone • Height: .95” • Length: 4.75” • Width: 3.5” • Weight: 4.6 oz • Capacity: 8.5 g If you’re a serious dabber, you may have run into a unique problem: plastic container upon plastic container containing different strains of different concentrates, littering your table or taking up room in a drawer. This elegant solution will help you keep your whole stash in one place. It’s got 6 different compartments to keep your concentrates, and a cutout to store your dab tool, too. If you filled it all the way up, you’d have 85 grams on your hands, but it works just as well for anyone with more than one or two types of dab—especially since most concentrates may take up more than their liquid volume. While it’s somewhat flexible, this case is also sturdy, and the lid sits flush with the tops of each container. That means no spillage for those looser concentrates! Do yourself a favor and put your head in the clouds with the help of this container.
