Akagoo
on May 2nd, 2018
I have had the Wax maid "The Horn" bong for about 3 months. I like a lot of it's features. Pros: The curved shape is comfortable and keeps the flame await from your face while lighting. The removable silicone wrapper is great at protecting the glass from breaking if dropped and easily comes off for cleaning the sturdy, glass beaker. Two glass bowls were included. One with built in glass screen for concentrates, and one traditional glass bowl, both with handles for easy removal. The silicone down stem pops out for cleaning, and with a little practice, pops back in easily. Cons: the silicone downstem and mouth opening of wrapper stains, and retains odors. My lime green down stem is brown now, and started staining from the first few uses, even though I clean it after every use. I tried multiple cleaners over time to remedy this issue (ie: 420 cleaner, Clean Smoke, vinegar, hydrogen peroxide, and alcohol with Kosher salt, but finally settled on 91% alcohol and Epsom salts, which cleans the glass easily and is most economical. I have soaked the down stem in all the above, but the stain and smell remain. The best I could do was lessen the smell strength somewhat, but I could not get rid of it . So far the taste is ok, but I think the taste is affected slightly, even with daily cleaning, so long term, I would have to replace the downstem. I could not find any reviews that talk about the silicone staining aND reyaining odors. I purchased at a local headshop, so this should not be a counterfeit piece. I am curious what other owners experienced with the silicone products. Overall, I still like this bong and hope to find a glass downstem and rubber grommet for replacement.