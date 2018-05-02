 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. 8" The Horn Glass & Silicone Water Pipe by Waxmaid

8" The Horn Glass & Silicone Water Pipe by Waxmaid

by Smoking Outlet

$39.99MSRP

• Single Chamber, Diffused Downstem • 14mm Female Joint, Silicone on Glass • 14mm Male Multihole Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb • Gender Changer, Nails for Concentrate, and Other Accessories Available • Clear Borosilicate Glass & Silicone w/ Colored Accents • Height: 8.75” • Weight: 8.5 oz • Glass Thickness: .125” • Base Diameter: 3.15” • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)

Akagoo

I have had the Wax maid "The Horn" bong for about 3 months. I like a lot of it's features. Pros: The curved shape is comfortable and keeps the flame await from your face while lighting. The removable silicone wrapper is great at protecting the glass from breaking if dropped and easily comes off for cleaning the sturdy, glass beaker. Two glass bowls were included. One with built in glass screen for concentrates, and one traditional glass bowl, both with handles for easy removal. The silicone down stem pops out for cleaning, and with a little practice, pops back in easily. Cons: the silicone downstem and mouth opening of wrapper stains, and retains odors. My lime green down stem is brown now, and started staining from the first few uses, even though I clean it after every use. I tried multiple cleaners over time to remedy this issue (ie: 420 cleaner, Clean Smoke, vinegar, hydrogen peroxide, and alcohol with Kosher salt, but finally settled on 91% alcohol and Epsom salts, which cleans the glass easily and is most economical. I have soaked the down stem in all the above, but the stain and smell remain. The best I could do was lessen the smell strength somewhat, but I could not get rid of it . So far the taste is ok, but I think the taste is affected slightly, even with daily cleaning, so long term, I would have to replace the downstem. I could not find any reviews that talk about the silicone staining aND reyaining odors. I purchased at a local headshop, so this should not be a counterfeit piece. I am curious what other owners experienced with the silicone products. Overall, I still like this bong and hope to find a glass downstem and rubber grommet for replacement.

We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices. Our focus is on bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction. Our customers are like us: regular folks on a budget that want glass they can trust at a price they can afford. Our goal is to make you smile while we help you find the best pipe to meet your needs and wants. When you call, we answer, and when you email or hit us up on the chat, we respond right away. We ship fast, and throw in some freebies in every package. We treat people the way we want to be treated, with respect. In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered. SmokingOutlet.net, where you’ll always get “The Best Prices on the Best Pieces.”