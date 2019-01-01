About this product
• Double Chamber, Showerhead Perc, Glycerin Tube • 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 18mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Black Accents • Height: 16.75” • Weight: 69.3 oz • Glass Thickness: .25” • Base Diameter: 5.25” The train has hit the station, and you’ll be hitting it too with this immense water pipe by Apollo Glassworks. Featuring two chambers and a huge glycerin tube, this bong powers hits big enough to knock you flat out. The bottom chamber features wide slits in each of the spherical attachments, and the top chamber holds a powerful showerhead in the center, surrounded by an adorable train. The glycerin tube holds a crossing sign, and is attached via keck clip. This statuesque water pipe is a wonderful collection item for any train enthusiast, and it rips! • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.