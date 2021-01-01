AWS IDOL-100 Digital Tobacco Scale
About this product
• Color: Silver • Weight Units: g, oz, ozt, dwt, ct, gn • Capacity: 100 g • Readability: 0.01 g • Power Supply: 2x AAA (included) • Tray Size: 2x2.5” • Scale Size: 2.25x4x0.75” Know exactly how much material you have no matter where you go. The AWS IDOL-100 Digital Tobacco Scale is very travel friendly. Put it in your pocket or throw it in your bag with ease!
