About this product
• Single Chamber, Diffused Downstem Perc • 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 18/14mm Removable Downstem • 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb • Gender Changer,Nails for Concentrate, and Other Accessories Available • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Batman Art that Glows in the Dark • Height: 12.25” • Weight: 28.1 oz. • Thickness: .125” • Base: 4.5” It’s a bird, it’s a plane…. It’s… BATMAN! Batman is back to save the world from all the monstrosity going on. If you are a huge Batman fan, don't let this opportunity go to waste, get it while you can. He comes with an ice pinch to cool your smoke, and a diffused downstem for all the necessary filtration you will need! Don’t get sidetracked now, hit add to cart and don’t let him out of your sight! We all know how Batman can be. *Wink • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.