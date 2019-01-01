About this product
• Single Chamber, Triclops Perc • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents & Alien Ape Logo • Height: 8.25” • Weight: 12.8 oz • Glass Thickness: .125” • Base Diameter: 3.5” Alien Ape’s take on the classic cylinder bong makes these pipes a fun smoke at a fantastic price. With colored accents and the Alien Ape logo, these pieces stand out from the crowd. In the bottom of the chamber, your smoke will be diffused by 3 holes in the fixed stem. The chamber is large enough to deliver medium hits and the bent neck prevents splashback, making this a great daily driver or a pipe for a first-time smoker. • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
