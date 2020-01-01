About this product
• Double Chamber, Downstem and 12-Arm Tree Perc • 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 18mm Male Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Black Logos • Height: 15.25” • Weight: 37 oz. • Thickness: 0.125” • Base: 5.5" This Shimmering Princess is all prime and pretty for her spin under the chandelier of colorful lights with princes and knights in shining armor. It has a long 18mm female joint that connects to the in-line perc of the bottom chamber to get things started. After that you’ve got a clear glass of the tree perc in the upper chamber that has 10 arms that look like springs and a tip pointing to the upper tower. FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.