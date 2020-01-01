Compact Elegant Treasure Water Pipe By Diamond Glass
• Double Chamber, Disc Perc, Chandelier Perc • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents and Gold Logo • Height: 8” • Weight:13 oz. • Glass Thickness: .125” • Base Diameter: 3.25” Looking for a fancy, eye pleasing water pipe that's packed with your favorite perc? You can stop searching now because this is it. Diamond Glass does it again with another elegant treasure in the water pipe industry! This water pipe is not the size of your average pipe. It’s actually smaller than the average pipe. More compact with a disc perc to make the bubbles and the chandelier perc for filtration and to prevent splash backs when you take hits! The female joint features a tiny little orange mushroom for a more appealing look. What's not to love? Elegance all around, it’s hard to miss! Get yours today. FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
