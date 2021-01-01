Compact Silicone Recycler Dab Rig
• Single Chamber; Diffused Downstem, Recycler • 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Silicone • 14mm Male Dab Nail for Concentrates • 14mm/18mm Silicone Downstem Perc • Material: Silicone • Height: 4.25” • Weight: 5 oz • Base Diameter: 2.5” Looking for a recycler? Like, maybe one that won’t break… ever? One that's compact, fits in your hand, bag, purse, and more? Look no further. We have just the one you are looking for in various colors. A Silicone recycler dab rig, for all your needs and necessary vacations, take it with you! You won’t ever have to worry about it breaking or cracking, because its made out of silicone, even the removable downstem is made of silicone, what’s not to love? You’ve got yourself packed with this one!
