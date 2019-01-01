About this product
• Glass Spoon Pipe for Dry Herb • Left Carb Hole • Length: Approx 4” • Bowl Diameter: Approx .65” • Mouthpiece Diameter: .3” • Carb Hole Diameter: .15” • Draft Hole Diameter: .125” • Weight: 2.5 oz Apollo Glassworks brings their intricate glass figure work to the humble spoon pipe. This time, you can look forward to a twisting, turning dragon snaking over the neck of the pipe. These gorgeous spoons are clearly crafted with care, and the small details really make these a work of art. • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
