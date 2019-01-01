About this product
• Glass Spoon Pipe for Dry Herb • Left Side Carb Hole • Made In USA • Length: Approx 4” • Frosted Colored Glass • Bowl Diameter: Approx .75” • Mouthpiece Diameter: .125” • Carb Hole Diameter: .25” • Draft Hole Diameter: .75” • Weight: 1.5 oz We thought there aren’t many ways to improve on the spoon pipe until we tried the Frosted Spoon Pipe by Grav Labs. Heavy and sturdy for such a compact spoon pipe of this size it feels great in your hand. It features one of the deepest bowls I’ve seen, a easy to reach carb, and their custom ash catcher mouthpiece. • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
