• Color: Silver, Red,Gold, Blue, Dark Blue, Black • Fuel Type: Butane • Maximum Temperature: 1300°C/2500°F • Weight: 14 oz • Height: 5.5” Introducing, an easier and safer way to light it up! Scorch Torch comes out with a simple way to spark your flame. This product comes with a safety lock switch, this torch operates with a push-button ignition. Frequent smokers and dabbers, dont miss out on a product with durability and its immense power. Please remember to store in higher or more secretive places to keep away from children.
