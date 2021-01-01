Mighty Mini Bong by Diamond Glass
by Smoking OutletWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
• Single Chamber; Diffused Downstem, Ice Pinch • 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 18mm/14mm Diffused Downstem • 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Dry Herb • Material: Borosilicate Glass • Height: 7.5” • Weight: 10.5 oz • Glass Thickness: 4mm • Base Diameter: 3.25” Diamond Glass is known for quality and consistency of design, and of course for their classic straight bongs! Get the great quality Diamond Glass is known for in a tiny package. At less than 8”, this mini bong is perfect for small spaces or big hits on the go. The wide base keeps the piece supported, while an ice pinch offers the option to pack ice in the neck for cooled rips. Filtration comes from the diffused downstem, delivering smooth hits every time without fail.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.