Supreme Straight Tube Bong by Diamond Glass
by Smoking OutletWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
• Double Chamber; Diffused Downstem, Tree Perc, Ice Pinch • 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 18mm/14mm Diffused Downstem • 14mm Male Bowl Piece • Material: Borosilicate Glass • Height: 11.5” • Weight: 19.2 oz • Glass Thickness: 4mm • Base: 3.5” This bong is at the height of practical and effective glass! Durable construction, double percolation power, and a sleek design make using the Supreme Straight Tube an overall wonderful smoking experience. 4mm clear glass is accented by attractive pops of color along the perc, base, joint, and mouthpiece, as well as two Diamond Glass Gold logos. The narrow bottom chamber holds a diffused downstem that kicks off your hits with a nice amount of percolation before it reaches the tree perc. That pre-filtered smoke gets another treatment of thorough filtration, delivering pleasantly cool rips every time. Whether you’re new to smoking with glass or have been at it for years, this piece is a reliable daily driver for anyone.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.