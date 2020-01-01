About this product
• Double Chamber; Inline Perc, Recycler • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14mm Male Banger Nail for Legal Concentrates • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents • Height: 9.5” • Weight: 20 oz. • Thickness: 0.125” • Base: 3.75” If you need a scientific statement piece that smokes as good as it looks, the 12 Piper Pipeline Recycler can take care of you. At 9.5 inches tall, it’s a mid-size piece, but its wide 3.75-inch base and the configuration of its multiple recyclers give it a personality that’s larger than life. With so many recyclers and the unconventional shape of this piece, it can be difficult to follow the airflow. When you take a puff on this pipe, the smoke will get pulled through the 5-slit inline diffuser and fill up the unique hollow bowl-shaped chamber. That’s where the recyclers get to work, filtering water and smoke through the piece until the smoke passes through the mouthpiece. FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
