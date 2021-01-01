The Art Buff's Bubbler
About this product
• Glass Bubbler Pipe for Dry Herb • Left Side Carb Hole • Height: 7.25” • Bowl Width: 0.9” • Mouthpiece Diameter: 0.3" • Carb Hole Diameter: 0.25" • Draft Hole Diameter: 0.15" • Weight: 7.7 oz Enjoy your herb in an artsy bubbler that makes the whole smoking process a breeze. Thick clear glass is minimally decorated by multicolored stripes and scribbles, giving in individualized touch without creating a busy pattern. Equipped with a deep bowl for your green and a roomy chamber, you can be confident that you can pull some impressive clouds from this piece. With the fixed stem perc, your hits will always be smooth and cooled.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
