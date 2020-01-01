About this product
• Double Chamber, Diffused Downstem Perc, Layered Dome Perc • 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 18/14mm Diffused Downstem • 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents • Height: 14.75” • Weight: 32.8 oz. • Glass Thickness: .125” • Base Diameter: 3.75” The Shapester Beaker carries himself with it’s Bong made up of prisms and pyramids! The octogonal prism or bottom chamber houses the diffused downstem perc coming into the Shapester through the opening of its octogonal pyramid. In the upper second chamber or cylindrical prism, the triple outer layered dome perc is kept. Letting everything out of this pipe through its double folded neck! This water pipe is made from clear borosilicate glass with colored accents! He was made handsomely to be easy on the eyes and stand as a decorative centerpiece. FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
