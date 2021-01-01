Thermal Double-Wall Banger Nail
• For Concentrate Use • Material: 2mm Borosilicate Glass • Style: Domeless Banger Nail • Joint Size: 14mm/18mm • Joint Style: Smooth • Joint Type: Male/Female • Height: 3.5" • Weight: Approx 0.9 oz This thermal banger nail features a double-walled design which allows you to enjoy concentrates at lower temperatures, and with improved airflow. The design is able to do this thanks to the smaller area the concentrate is contained in, and the protection of the extra wall, where heat is more effectively retained compared to a classic single-walled banger. This lower-temp type of dabbing is not only more gentle, but helps retain that great flavor even more!
Smoking Outlet
