• Single Chamber, Chandelier Perc • 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 18mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents • Height: 8” • Weight: 19 oz • Glass Thickness: 4.6mm • Base Diameter: 4.17” This average size pipe has all the features for a product you could put on display. Kind of like an old school look with a modern day twist. This bong features a chandelier perc, and the mouthpiece flares out, giving you just enough surface to rest your lips while you take hits. It’s twisted neck gives you a smoother hit and a better experience. FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
