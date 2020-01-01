About this product
• Single Chamber; Diffused Downstem Perc • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 18/14mm Removable Diffused Downstem • 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb • Gender Changer, Nails for Legal Concentrate, and Other Accessories Available • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents • Height: 13.25” • Weight: 19.80 oz. • Thickness: 0.125” • Base: 5.5” This diffused downstem Water Tower Waterpipe is a classic design taken to a never before seen level of functionality. Eye pleasing, this water pipe would give you the nostalgic feeling of being on top of the world, at least that's how it feels to be on top of a water tower. The airflow move into the diffused downstem, diffusing your smoke just enough for a smooth and easy in take. The joint sits at about 11-inches long, giving you enough time to breath before taking another hit. This Water Pipe is made from clear borosilicate quality glass. American Made Glass Logo on the colored base of the water pipe. Pleasing to the eye, and pleasing when used! FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
