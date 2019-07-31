 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Smokus Focus Eclipse (Black)

Smokus Focus Eclipse (Black)

by Smokus Focus

Smokus Focus Storage Flower Storage Smokus Focus Eclipse (Black)
$69.00MSRP

About this product

The Smokus Focus Eclipse is the most versatile jar in the Smokus Focus arsenal and is appreciated by cannabis consumers, retailers and growers alike. Massive improvements have been made on the Smokus Focus Eclipse. Improved LED lighting, more magnification, security compliance and USB-C charging make the Smokus Focus Eclipse the top choice for appreciators of fine cannabis. Subtle improvements offer tremendous value. With our newest security enhancements, Smokus Focus Eclipse jars are now compliant in all known retail flower markets.

4 customer reviews

Alex30

This is my new go-to for display jars. Super impressed with the quality

ThaKiefThief

Awesome product! I'm a bit of a snob when it comes to trich formation, coloring, and most importantly curing process, so it's great to be able to see what I'm about to smoke in vivid detail. 10/10 would recommend!

Dannyf843

Simply put, this product enhances the game (by a whole lot!). If you’re someone like me who enjoys viewing your frosty, delicious buds under bright light, you’ll love the magical effect of combining LED with Magnification. It looks sharp on the coffee table, and I get compliments on it every time I have a house guest over.

About this brand

Smokus Focus sets the global industry standard for top shelf cannabis display, storage and packaging. Our unique, fully patented and compliant LED/magnifying flower display jars are appreciated by cannabis enthusiasts as well as cannabis industry professionals around the world. With over 3000 retail customers in 22 countries, Smokus Focus jars are the undisputed leader in Top Shelf flower display/storage