Alex30
on July 31st, 2019
This is my new go-to for display jars. Super impressed with the quality
The Smokus Focus Eclipse is the most versatile jar in the Smokus Focus arsenal and is appreciated by cannabis consumers, retailers and growers alike. Massive improvements have been made on the Smokus Focus Eclipse. Improved LED lighting, more magnification, security compliance and USB-C charging make the Smokus Focus Eclipse the top choice for appreciators of fine cannabis. Subtle improvements offer tremendous value. With our newest security enhancements, Smokus Focus Eclipse jars are now compliant in all known retail flower markets.
Awesome product! I'm a bit of a snob when it comes to trich formation, coloring, and most importantly curing process, so it's great to be able to see what I'm about to smoke in vivid detail. 10/10 would recommend!
on July 10th, 2019
Simply put, this product enhances the game (by a whole lot!). If you’re someone like me who enjoys viewing your frosty, delicious buds under bright light, you’ll love the magical effect of combining LED with Magnification. It looks sharp on the coffee table, and I get compliments on it every time I have a house guest over.