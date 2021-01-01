About this product

*DUE TO MASSIVE POPULARITY PRODUCT IS BACK ORDERED UNTIL SEPT 7,* *STOCK DOES NOT LAST WE WILL BE ACCEPTING PREORDERS FOR THE FIRST 10,000 UNITS ONLY* Current Indica Delta-8 Disposable Batch is Based on the Watermelon Zkittlez Strain. Smooth piney fresh Kush flavored indica that will smooth out all the sharp edges of your day. With a perfect body relaxing body high and subtle head massaging, Snap EDC indica strains will leave you fully satisfied. Crafted using USP grade terpenes and lab tested Delta 8 distillate About the Watermelon Zkittlez Strain : indica-dominant strain made by a cross of the hugely popular Zkittlez and Watermelon. Flavor: wonderful fruity aroma and flavor profile that is mouthwateringly scrumptious Common effects: Quick Setting high that delivers a powerful, head-rushing euphoria. Common Uses: End of the day couch-lock and chill. Farm Bill Compliant 1000mg Delta-8 THC <.3% Delta-9 THC USP Grade Terpenes USA Grown Hemp Third Party Tested Analytical Documentation (Test Reports) Non-GMO