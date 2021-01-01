 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Delta-8 THC
  4. Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
  5. Indica | Snap Galactic Goo Delta-8 THC Disposable | Strain: Watermelon Zkittlez

Indica | Snap Galactic Goo Delta-8 THC Disposable | Strain: Watermelon Zkittlez

by Authentic Delta 8 By Snap EDC

Write a review
Authentic Delta 8 By Snap EDC Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Cartridges and Vapes Indica | Snap Galactic Goo Delta-8 THC Disposable | Strain: Watermelon Zkittlez
Authentic Delta 8 By Snap EDC Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Cartridges and Vapes Indica | Snap Galactic Goo Delta-8 THC Disposable | Strain: Watermelon Zkittlez

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

*DUE TO MASSIVE POPULARITY PRODUCT IS BACK ORDERED UNTIL SEPT 7,* *STOCK DOES NOT LAST WE WILL BE ACCEPTING PREORDERS FOR THE FIRST 10,000 UNITS ONLY* Current Indica Delta-8 Disposable Batch is Based on the Watermelon Zkittlez Strain. Smooth piney fresh Kush flavored indica that will smooth out all the sharp edges of your day. With a perfect body relaxing body high and subtle head massaging, Snap EDC indica strains will leave you fully satisfied. Crafted using USP grade terpenes and lab tested Delta 8 distillate About the Watermelon Zkittlez Strain : indica-dominant strain made by a cross of the hugely popular Zkittlez and Watermelon. Flavor: wonderful fruity aroma and flavor profile that is mouthwateringly scrumptious Common effects: Quick Setting high that delivers a powerful, head-rushing euphoria. Common Uses: End of the day couch-lock and chill. Farm Bill Compliant 1000mg Delta-8 THC <.3% Delta-9 THC USP Grade Terpenes USA Grown Hemp Third Party Tested Analytical Documentation (Test Reports) Non-GMO

About this brand

Authentic Delta 8 By Snap EDC Logo
The team at Snap EDC prides itself on sourcing the highest quality Delta-8 that are safe to use, Farm Bill compliant, and of course provide the end-user with the best possible experience. When you use a Snap product you can trust that you are using the best possible delta-8 cartridge in the world.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review