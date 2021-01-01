About this product

*DUE TO MASSIVE POPULARITY PRODUCT IS BACK ORDERED UNTIL SEPT 7,*

*STOCK DOES NOT LAST WE WILL BE ACCEPTING PREORDERS FOR THE FIRST 10,000 UNITS ONLY*

Current Indica Delta-8 Disposable Batch is Based on the Watermelon Zkittlez Strain.



Smooth piney fresh Kush flavored indica that will smooth out all the sharp edges of your day. With a perfect body relaxing body high and subtle head massaging, Snap EDC indica strains will leave you fully satisfied. Crafted using USP grade terpenes and lab tested Delta 8 distillate



About the Watermelon Zkittlez Strain : indica-dominant strain made by a cross of the hugely popular Zkittlez and Watermelon.



Flavor: wonderful fruity aroma and flavor profile that is mouthwateringly scrumptious



Common effects: Quick Setting high that delivers a powerful, head-rushing euphoria.



Common Uses: End of the day couch-lock and chill.



Farm Bill Compliant

2000mg Delta-8 THC

<.3% Delta-9 THC

USP Grade Terpenes

USA Grown Hemp

Third Party Tested

Analytical Documentation (Test Reports)

