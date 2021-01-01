Snap Delta 8 by Stoned Ape - Free Shipping orders over $50
Indica | Snap Galactic Goo Delta-8 THC Disposable | Strain: Watermelon Zkittlez
Current Indica Delta-8 Disposable Batch is Based on the Watermelon Zkittlez Strain.
Smooth piney fresh Kush flavored indica that will smooth out all the sharp edges of your day. With a perfect body relaxing body high and subtle head massaging, Snap EDC indica strains will leave you fully satisfied. Crafted using USP grade terpenes and lab tested Delta 8 distillate
About the Watermelon Zkittlez Strain : indica-dominant strain made by a cross of the hugely popular Zkittlez and Watermelon.
Flavor: wonderful fruity aroma and flavor profile that is mouthwateringly scrumptious
Common effects: Quick Setting high that delivers a powerful, head-rushing euphoria.
Common Uses: End of the day couch-lock and chill.
Farm Bill Compliant
2000mg Delta-8 THC
<.3% Delta-9 THC
USP Grade Terpenes
USA Grown Hemp
Third Party Tested
Analytical Documentation (Test Reports)
Non-GMO
