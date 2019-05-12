 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Lemon Ginger Drops

by Social CBD

The purest extract available, enriched with a highly refined blend of lemon, ginger, and turmeric essential oils—this revitalizing formula is changing the way you reach your full potential. Convenient and discreet Dry herbs are steeped in our proprietary blend for 48 hours Great taste (or tasteless) Ingredients: Hemp-derived CBD extract, fractionated coconut oil (MCT), lemon essential oil, ginger, turmeric herbs, and stevia.

wildangl

Excellent whole leaf cannabis tincture! Subtle ginger-lemon flavor in a softer carrier liquid (doesn’t have that alcohol bite). I use it for chronic pain management-it eases in gently, and lasts quite a while. The bottle dropper has 0.25ml-1.0ml dose lines so you can adjust amounts accurately. One bottle (1oz/30ml) has 60 doses at 7.75mgTHC/8.95mgCBD per 0.5ml dose. Highly recommend.

from Social CBDon May 17th, 2019

Thanks for the awesome feedback, wildangl! Just so you know, our Drops contain no alcohol - just MCT (fractionated coconut oil) and CBD; paired with essential oils, herbs, and spices. We love that you're loving those Lemon Ginger - they're pretty tasty!

sk6828

The push-and-twist cap has become stuck on both of the tinctures bought to date.. some product development here would be nice..

from Social CBDon March 1st, 2019

Thanks for your feedback. Your input is what helps us develop better products for you and others, and we value the constructive review that you have provided. We truly apologize for the inconvenience this has caused. We are continually striving to bring the best quality as well as the safest products to the market. If you reach out to our Customer Support team available at SelectSupport@CuraCan.com, they would love to come to a resolution as soon as possible. Thanks again for your review––we appriciate your feedback! Wishing happy health!

From the beginning, we’ve been on a mission to deliver pure products, award-winning formulas, and trusted truths to our customers about what hemp can do for our health. We believe in sparking a movement around better self-care and greater health and it starts with the right conversations, and we cannot wait to show you all the things that we believe Social stands for.