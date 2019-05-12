wildangl
Excellent whole leaf cannabis tincture! Subtle ginger-lemon flavor in a softer carrier liquid (doesn’t have that alcohol bite). I use it for chronic pain management-it eases in gently, and lasts quite a while. The bottle dropper has 0.25ml-1.0ml dose lines so you can adjust amounts accurately. One bottle (1oz/30ml) has 60 doses at 7.75mgTHC/8.95mgCBD per 0.5ml dose. Highly recommend.
from Social CBDon May 17th, 2019
Thanks for the awesome feedback, wildangl! Just so you know, our Drops contain no alcohol - just MCT (fractionated coconut oil) and CBD; paired with essential oils, herbs, and spices. We love that you're loving those Lemon Ginger - they're pretty tasty!