About this product
The purest extract available, enriched with a highly refined blend of lemon, ginger, and turmeric essential oils—this revitalizing formula is changing the way you reach your full potential.
Convenient and discreet
Dry herbs are steeped in our proprietary blend for 48 hours
Great taste (or tasteless)
Ingredients: Hemp-derived CBD extract, fractionated coconut oil (MCT), lemon essential oil, ginger, turmeric herbs, and stevia.
Convenient and discreet
Dry herbs are steeped in our proprietary blend for 48 hours
Great taste (or tasteless)
Ingredients: Hemp-derived CBD extract, fractionated coconut oil (MCT), lemon essential oil, ginger, turmeric herbs, and stevia.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Social CBD
From the beginning, we’ve been on a mission to deliver pure products, award-winning formulas, and trusted truths to our customers about what hemp can do for our health.
We believe in sparking a movement around better self-care and greater health and it starts with the right conversations, and we cannot wait to show you all the things that we believe Social stands for.
We believe in sparking a movement around better self-care and greater health and it starts with the right conversations, and we cannot wait to show you all the things that we believe Social stands for.