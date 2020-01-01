Mild Roast Whole Bean Coffee CBD 250mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$9.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
1 piece
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
The desired properties of valerian root and passionflower, combined with pure CBD extract, are the ideal match for those seeking a much needed rest. 33.33mg of CBD per gel cap Formulated with powerful herbal extracts to provide tailored effects 30 gel caps per container Ingredients: 33.33mg CBD, 75mg Valerian Root, 75mg Passion Flower, Coconut Oil(MCT), Gelatin
Be the first to review this product.