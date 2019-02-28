 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Revive Grapefruit Vape Pen

by Social CBD

4.03
$40.00MSRP

About this product

The purest extract available, enriched with cold pressed grapefruit essential oils—this harmonizing blend will set the rhythm to the calm and energy you crave. 1-2 mg of CBD per 3-second puff Formulated with essential oils to provide tailored effects Self-contained, easy to use product Ceramic core technology evenly distributes heat to the oil Less than 1% product failure rate and a top-rated return policy Ingredients: Hemp-derived CBD extract, natural essences, and fractionated coconut oil (MCT).

clutch503

Make sure to take smaller puffs, too long of a pull will be a little harsh. The grapefruit is pretty crisp and refreshing. I use CBD to to boost mood, especially during the winter months where I live when its dark and everyone is lacking vitamin D. Gentle effect, doesn't get you high but just gives a sense of easiness that I enjoy.

from Social CBDon March 4th, 2019

Thanks for your great review of our CBD pens! We are continually striving to bring the highest quality ingredients, delicious flavors, and rigorously tested products possible, and we are glad you enjoyed them so well. We are stoked to hear how applicable our products are for you in all seasons and times of the day. Thanks for your great feedback and happy vaping!

stephzahn

I tried this product, but it hurt my nose and throat. As a result, the idea of inhaling chemicals to "revive" myself feels defeatist.

from Social CBDon March 1st, 2019

Thanks for leaving your review––we are sorry to hear that you didn’t enjoy your products the way you expected. While many enjoy our pens, we completely understand why some may not enjoy our CBD pens. Thankfully we offer a wide range of different consumption methods to deliver our amazing blend of CBD oil to anyones’ daily life. Thanks again for leaving your feedback and wishing you happy health.

dannypk

I love this pen. Mild citrus flavor and chills me right out. It's also about the size of a sharpee pen. Very inconspicuous.

About this brand

From the beginning, we’ve been on a mission to deliver pure products, award-winning formulas, and trusted truths to our customers about what hemp can do for our health. We believe in sparking a movement around better self-care and greater health and it starts with the right conversations, and we cannot wait to show you all the things that we believe Social stands for.