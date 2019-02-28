clutch503
on February 28th, 2019
Make sure to take smaller puffs, too long of a pull will be a little harsh. The grapefruit is pretty crisp and refreshing. I use CBD to to boost mood, especially during the winter months where I live when its dark and everyone is lacking vitamin D. Gentle effect, doesn't get you high but just gives a sense of easiness that I enjoy.
from Social CBDon March 4th, 2019
Thanks for your great review of our CBD pens! We are continually striving to bring the highest quality ingredients, delicious flavors, and rigorously tested products possible, and we are glad you enjoyed them so well. We are stoked to hear how applicable our products are for you in all seasons and times of the day. Thanks for your great feedback and happy vaping!