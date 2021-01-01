About this product

The purest extract available, enriched with cold pressed grapefruit essential oils—this harmonizing blend will set the rhythm to the calm and energy you crave.



1-2 mg of CBD per 3-second puff

Formulated with essential oils to provide tailored effects

Self-contained, easy to use product

Ceramic core technology evenly distributes heat to the oil

Less than 1% product failure rate and a top-rated return policy

Ingredients: Hemp-derived CBD extract, natural essences, and fractionated coconut oil (MCT).